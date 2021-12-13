DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 18,508 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $287,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $217.45 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.56 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.34. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

