DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 77,472 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,472 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.