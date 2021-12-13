Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAT. Raymond James began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

