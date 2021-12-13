DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 58,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $57.87 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

