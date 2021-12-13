George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNGRF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of WNGRF opened at $110.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. George Weston has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $113.08.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.