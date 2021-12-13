Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Sells $230,800.00 in Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $169,774.50.

On Monday, December 6th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $222,120.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LABP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

