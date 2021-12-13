Laurent Ferreira Buys 5,000 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.70 per share, with a total value of C$483,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,454,105.60.

Laurent Ferreira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00.

NA opened at C$96.50 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$70.81 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

