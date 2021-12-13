Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 359 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,616 shares of company stock worth $6,979,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $75.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

