Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,191 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $1,431,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $5,627,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $263,000.

XYLD stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.