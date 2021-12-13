Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.36 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.