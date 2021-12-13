The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

NYSE:GS opened at $391.06 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.10 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.29 and its 200-day moving average is $390.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

