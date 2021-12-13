Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,811. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.