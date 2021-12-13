Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

NYSE DOV opened at $171.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

