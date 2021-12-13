Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $288.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.08 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

