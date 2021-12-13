DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,175 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,968,000 after acquiring an additional 515,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 499,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

