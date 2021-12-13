DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $8.82 Million in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 205,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.75% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 183.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $845.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

