Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

