DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Stem worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,281 shares of company stock worth $7,507,824 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $18.56 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

