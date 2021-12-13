Private Advisor Group LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 145.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Leslie’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.