State Street Corp Acquires New Shares in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.97. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSS. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

