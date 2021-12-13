Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 425 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

