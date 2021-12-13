Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after acquiring an additional 177,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

