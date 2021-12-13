14,236 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in EQT by 183.9% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $209,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 20.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

