Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.59.

LVS opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.