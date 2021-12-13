Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 709.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.