Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VNQI opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

