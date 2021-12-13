Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

