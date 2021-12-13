Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 390.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 57,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 45,819 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 622,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 201.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.