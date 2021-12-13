Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

MRNA stock opened at $257.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.96 and a 200-day moving average of $315.06. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.