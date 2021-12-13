Head-To-Head Review: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) vs. CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Denbury has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denbury and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 5.61 -$1.48 billion ($2.46) -34.15 CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.45 -$483.77 million ($4.36) -3.34

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -10.80% 12.51% 7.23% CNX Resources -4.31% 8.06% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denbury and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 1 6 0 2.86 CNX Resources 2 4 3 0 2.11

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $95.79, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.81%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Summary

Denbury beats CNX Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

