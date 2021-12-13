Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microvast’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microvast.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MVST stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,714,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

