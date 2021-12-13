Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Quidel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Quidel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,233,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $134.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average is $131.95. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

