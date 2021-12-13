Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IR opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

