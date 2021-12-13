Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 2,135 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 24.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 416.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $547.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.