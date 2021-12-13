Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 161.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

