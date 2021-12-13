Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Resources Connection worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $572.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.01. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.