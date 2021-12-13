Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 460 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

