Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill Sells 9,000 Shares

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $266,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

