The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires £8,645.48 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 58 shares of Panoply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £149.06 ($197.67) per share, with a total value of £8,645.48 ($11,464.63).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 1,750,000 shares of Panoply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £4,025,000 ($5,337,488.40).

On Tuesday, September 14th, Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 62 shares of Panoply stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £159.96 ($212.12).

Shares of TPX opened at GBX 252 ($3.34) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.12 million and a PE ratio of -630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 150.91 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.31). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Panoply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.50%.

Panoply Company Profile

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

