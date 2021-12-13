Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell Sells 8,838 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.20.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.
CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $45,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
