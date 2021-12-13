Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell Sells 8,838 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $45,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

