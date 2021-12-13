Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after buying an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $101.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

