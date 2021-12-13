Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,800 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cabot were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 420,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

