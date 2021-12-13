Reviewing Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.07 -$255.00 million $2.33 22.19 Melco Resorts & Entertainment $1.73 billion 2.82 -$1.26 billion ($1.79) -5.71

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Melco Resorts & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Travel + Leisure and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 1 6 0 2.86 Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus price target of $73.29, indicating a potential upside of 41.72%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 50.68%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 7.01% -26.19% 3.52% Melco Resorts & Entertainment -41.34% -53.40% -8.66%

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

