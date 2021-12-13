Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $824,000 Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOKF opened at $105.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,957,935. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

