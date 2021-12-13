Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 6,200 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in XPEL were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 119.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $1,950,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,428,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,000 shares of company stock worth $28,439,400. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $65.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 2.20. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

