Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $9,945,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $7,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $267.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.80 and a 200 day moving average of $213.79. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

