Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

