Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Woodward were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $108.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

