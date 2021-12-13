Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 7,400 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.09 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

