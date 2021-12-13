Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 87.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $86.69 and a 1 year high of $123.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

